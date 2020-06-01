Long Island Man Shot By Police After Firing At Officers Faces Charges

A Long Island man involved in a domestic incident with his father who was shot by responding officers after he had opened fire on them has now been formally charged, according to police.

The incident happened Wednesday, May 27 at around 7:45 p.m. in Jamesport, Suffolk County Police said.

Riverhead Town Police were called to the home at 166 Manor Lane for a report of a domestic incident between a father and son.

While officers were speaking with the father, William J. Klatt, 60, in the driveway of the home, the son, William G. Klatt, removed the screen from a window and fired multiple shots from a shotgun at the group, according to police.

As the officers and father took cover, William G. Klatt exited the home with the shotgun and exchanged gunshots with police. William G. Klatt was struck once.

William G. Klatt, 32, who lives at the home, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Three police officers and William J. Klatt, who also lives at the home, were also transported to Peconic Bay Medical.

William G. Klatt has now been charged with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was arraigned at Riverhead Town Justice Court on Friday, May 29.

