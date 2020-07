A Long Island man was seriously injured while lighting a firework.

The incident happened Saturday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.in Central Islip.

Brandon James, 29, of Brookhaven, suffered the hand injury while lighting a firework at a home located on Tamarack Street, Suffolk County Police said.

He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

