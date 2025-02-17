Long Island Man Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Pole During High-Speed Police Chase

A man was seriously injured after crashing into a pole during a high-speed police chase overnight on Long Island.

A Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a 1992 Honda coupe, being driven by Ardwin Roberto Pena, age 24, of Deer Park, in the vicinity of Commerce Drive in Hauppauge at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Pena failed to stop and sped away from the scene in the Honda at a high rate of speed, police said.

The officer did not pursue the Honda for safety reasons, but alerted Third Precinct officers that the vehicle was heading southbound on Wicks Road, said police.

Pena lost control of the Honda at the intersection of Wicks Road and Sherman Street in Brentwood and crashed into a utility pole at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Emergency Service Section officers along with members of the Brentwood Fire Department worked to extricate Pena from the vehicle.

Pena was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

