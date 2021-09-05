Contact Us
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Nabbed For Rape, Endangering Welfare Of Child, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Southampton Police arrested a Long Island man for alleged rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
A man was charged for an alleged rape on Long Island after the assault was reported to the police.

The incident took place around 11:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, inside a residence in the hamlet of Speonk, said Sgt. Steven Miller of the Southampton Police.

Following an investigation, Southampton Police arrested Gabriel Guat-Pirir, age 44, of Speonk. for rape and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. 

Guat-Pirir was held at Southampton Town Police for arraignment.

