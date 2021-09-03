Contact Us
Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Driver In Nassau
Long Island Man Leaves Scene Of Crash Seriously Injuring Bicyclist, Police Say

Zak Failla
Westbound Middle Country Road, East of Summersweet Drive, Middle Island
Westbound Middle Country Road, East of Summersweet Drive, Middle Island Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man is facing charges after allegedly striking a bicyclist, leaving him with serious injuries before leaving the scene, police said.

According to Suffolk County Police investigators, a driver was traveling westbound on Middle Country Road near the intersection of Summersweet Drive at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a bicyclist coming from the opposite direction.

The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was treated at the scene of the crash and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of “serious injuries.”

Police said that the investigation led detectives to the driver, 52-year-old Mirko Paniccia, who was later identified and arrested outside his Coram home at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Paniccia was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge at a later date. 

