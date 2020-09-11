Long Island Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A Long Island man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a guardrail and overturned.

It happened Friday, Sept. 11 at about 1:10 p.m. in Holbrook.

Edward Keith, 58, of Selden, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram northbound on Nicolls Road when the vehicle left the road, struck the guardrail and overturned at the intersection of Patchogue Holbrook Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Keith was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

