Long Island Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

Kathy Reakes
A 21-year-old Long Island man was killed during a single-vehicle crash.

Jasson Garcia, of Lindenhurst, was killed around 1:10 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, in Baywood, said the Suffolk County Police.

Garcia was driving a 2006 Acura RSX eastbound on Pine Aire Drive when the vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Pine Aire Drive and N. Thompson Drive, police said.

He was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

