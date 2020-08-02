Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Killed After SUV Crashes Into Divider, Overturns, Police Say

Police
Police Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Long Island man was killed after he vehicle crossed several lanes of traffic before crashing into a divider and overturning, police said.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m.  Saturday, Aug, 1 in Islip, Suffolk County Police said.

Jay Miller, 75, of East Islip, was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe westbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27), west of exit 44, when his vehicle went from the right lane across all three lanes of traffic and collided with the divider, causing the vehicle to overturn, Suffolk County Police said.

Miller, 75, of East Islip, was taken via ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

