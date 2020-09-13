Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Dies From Injuries After Crash At Busy Long Island Intersection
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Killed After House Fire Breaks Out

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
66 St. Mary’s Drive in Jamesport.
66 St. Mary’s Drive in Jamesport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after a house fire broke out at a Long Island home overnight.

Riverhead Town Police responded to a 911 call of a fire in Jamesport at 66 St. Mary’s Drive at 4:12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was found dead in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and does not appear criminal at this time.

Suffolk County Police detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.