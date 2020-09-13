Long Island Man Killed After House Fire Breaks Out

A man was killed after a house fire broke out at a Long Island home overnight.

Riverhead Town Police responded to a 911 call of a fire in Jamesport at 66 St. Mary’s Drive at 4:12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was found dead in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and does not appear criminal at this time.

Suffolk County Police detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

