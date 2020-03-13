Long Island Man Killed After Being Ejected When Car Overturns, Crashes Into Tree

Contact Us
Zak Failla
A 77-year-old man from Dix Hills was killed after crashing on the Sunken Meadow Parkway in Smithtown.
A 77-year-old man from Dix Hills was killed after crashing on the Sunken Meadow Parkway in Smithtown. Photo Credit: File

A 77-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle on the Sunken Meadow Parkway, crashing into a tree and being ejected from his vehicle on Long Island, State police said.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9, State Police troopers responded to an accident on the parkway south of exit SM3 in Smithtown, where there was a report of a crash.

Police said that the investigation into the crash determined that Dix Hills resident John Rector lost control of his 1999 Subaru Forester, which appeared to cause the vehicle to overturn and then struck a tree also causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

Rector was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the fatal crash is still under investigation. New York State Police investigators on Long Island are asking anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.

