Long Island Man Has Been Missing For More Than A Week, Police Say

Seen him?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island on Monday, May 3 for a man who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Investigators from the Suffolk County Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Clemente, who was last seen on Sunday, April 25 after taking a taxi to a shopping center on Sunrise Highway in Copiague.

Police said that Clemente was later reported missing by family members on Wednesday, April 28.

Clemente, age 44, who is listed as homeless by police, was described as being 6-foot-2 weighing approximately 180 pounds. It is expected that he could be in the area of North Amityville.

At the time he went missing, Clemente was wearing dark brown boots, jeans, and a backpack that was light teal and grey. Family members said he may still be wearing a white t-shirt or sweatshirt. One neighbor noted that Clemente has a history of seizures.

Anyone with information regarding Clemente’s whereabouts has been instructed to call investigators by dialing 911 or Suffolk County Police in Yaphank at 631-852-6308.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.