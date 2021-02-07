Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region From Nor'easter
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Flees Police, Plows Into Thruway Fence, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Suffolk County man was arrested by state police after fleeing during a traffic stop.
A Suffolk County man was arrested by state police after fleeing during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for fleeing from police during a traffic stop and then driving through a Thruway fence, causing damage to the fence and the vehicle.

Jacob Cotter, age 24, of Wading River, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 30, by New York State Police after they attempted to stop his vehicle on I-90 in the upstate New York town of Van Buren, in Onondaga County, for multiple traffic violations, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

Instead of stopping, Cotter continued driving westbound into Seneca County. The fleeing vehicle intentionally exited the roadway on the north shoulder in the town of Tyre and attempted to drive through a Thruway fence, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and fence, McCormick said

Following the crash, Cotter was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Unlawful fleeing a police officer
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Criminal mischief
  • Resisting arrest
  • Reckless driving

Cotter was released on an appearance ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.