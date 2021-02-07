Long Island Man Flees Police, Plows Into Thruway Fence, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for fleeing from police during a traffic stop and then driving through a Thruway fence, causing damage to the fence and the vehicle.

Jacob Cotter, age 24, of Wading River, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 30, by New York State Police after they attempted to stop his vehicle on I-90 in the upstate New York town of Van Buren, in Onondaga County, for multiple traffic violations, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

Instead of stopping, Cotter continued driving westbound into Seneca County. The fleeing vehicle intentionally exited the roadway on the north shoulder in the town of Tyre and attempted to drive through a Thruway fence, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and fence, McCormick said

Following the crash, Cotter was taken into custody and charged with:

Unlawful fleeing a police officer

Obstructing governmental administration

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Cotter was released on an appearance ticket.

