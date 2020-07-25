Long Island Man Fires Numerous Shots From Rifle, Shotgun In Backyard, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with reckless endangerment after police say he fired numerous shots from a rifle and shotgun in his backyard overnight.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired in Commack.on Fulton Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Friday, July 24.

When officers arrived, they found numerous shell casings in the yard and Mikhail Niyazov, the resident of the house, came outside, according to police.

Following an investigation, Niyazov was arrested at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, July 25.

Twenty-five shell casings were recovered from shots that were fired into the air and the ground, and four weapons were removed from the residence, police said. There were no injuries or damage to property reported.

Niyazov, 58, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.

Niyazov was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday morning.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

