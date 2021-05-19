Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY's Easing Of Restrictions Starts; Here's What It Means
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Driving Drunk With Two Kids In Car Crashes Into Pole, Picket Fence, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
1356 Fifth Ave. in Bay Shore.
1356 Fifth Ave. in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing his car into a telephone pole and picket fence with two kids in the vehicle, police said.

Damien William, age 25, s was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, police said, when he struck the pole and the fence.

Police said that there were three passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash: a 23-year-old Bay Shore woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

According to police, while investigating the crash, it was determined that Williams was under the influence and he was taken into custody by officers.

Williams, of Bay Shore, was arrested and charged with:

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger (Leandra’s Law),
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. 

The children were released to their mother and Williams was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, May 19. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.