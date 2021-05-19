Long Island Man Driving Drunk With Two Kids In Car Crashes Into Pole, Picket Fence, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing his car into a telephone pole and picket fence with two kids in the vehicle, police said.

Damien William, age 25, s was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, police said, when he struck the pole and the fence.

Police said that there were three passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash: a 23-year-old Bay Shore woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

According to police, while investigating the crash, it was determined that Williams was under the influence and he was taken into custody by officers.

Williams, of Bay Shore, was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger (Leandra’s Law),

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The children were released to their mother and Williams was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, May 19.

