Breaking News: Nassau County Volunteer Paramedic Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Boy
Long Island Man Dies From Injuries In House Fire

Kathy Reakes
The house that burned.
The house that burned. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man who was critically injured during a house fire earlier this week has died from his injuries.

Ivory Dean, age 67, of Copiague, died on Thursday, Sept. 23 from the injuries suffered on Sunday, Sept. 19, Suffolk County Police said.

The fire started at the home located at 302 Deauville Blvd., in Copiague around 2:50 p.m., police said.

When members of the Copiague Fire Department entered the house they found Dean unconscious.

He was transported via ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in critical condition. 

Dean was the only person inside the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

