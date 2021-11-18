Long Island Man Dies After Being Electrocuted, Police Say

A Long Island man has died after being electrocuted when he got out of his dump truck after it came into contact with overhead electrical wires.

Luigi T. Cicillini, age 18, of Selden, was electrocuted when he exited the truck around 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the East Coast Mines and Material on Lewis Road in East Quogue, said Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.

Officers from Southampton Town and Quogue Village responded and rendered aid to Cicillini until East Quogue Volunteer Ambulance arrived.

Members of the East Quogue Fire Department also responded to assist with the scene.

Cicillini struck utility wires and was electrocuted while exiting his vehicle, Ralph said.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety Health Administration is investigating the accident.

