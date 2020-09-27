Long Island Man Critically Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash

A Long Island man was critically injured in a single-vehicle early morning crash.

Joseph Aiello, 43, was driving a 2001 Nissan Maxima in Port Jefferson Station southbound on Jayne Boulevard when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at the intersection with Roe Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Suffolk County Police said.

Aiello, of Port Jefferson Station, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

