Long Island Man Critically Injured In Crash Between Delivery Truck, Car

Police are investigating a crash that critically injured a Long Island man at a busy intersection.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 in North Lindenhurst.

Jose Cortez-Vargas, 37, of Copiague, was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla southbound on Straight Path when he drove through a red light at the intersection of Route 109 and collided with an eastbound 2004 International delivery truck, driven by Louis Budke, 26, of West Babylon, Suffolk County Police said.

Cortez-Vargas was taken via ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical condition, police said.

Budke was not injured, according to police.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Motor Carrier Safety Section responded to perform a safety check on the truck. The sedan was impounded for a safety check.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.