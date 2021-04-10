Long Island Man Charged With Rape Of Juvenile, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a juvenile.

Diego Fernando Dimas, age 24, of East Patchogue, was arrested on Wednesday, April 7, by the Southampton Town Police, said Sergeant Steven Miller.

According to Miller, Dimas had sexual intercourse with the juvenile at a residence in East Quogue.

Dimas was charged with:

Rape

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Possessing sexual performances by a child materials

Endangering the welfare of a child

He is being held pending arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.