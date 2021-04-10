Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Charged With Rape Of Juvenile, Police Say

An East Patchogue man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile.
An East Patchogue man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a juvenile.

Diego Fernando Dimas, age 24, of East Patchogue, was arrested on Wednesday, April 7, by the Southampton Town Police, said Sergeant Steven Miller.

According to Miller, Dimas had sexual intercourse with the juvenile at a residence in East Quogue.

Dimas was charged with:

  • Rape
  • Promoting a sexual performance by a child
  • Possessing sexual performances by a child materials
  • Endangering the welfare of a child 

He is being held pending arraignment. 

