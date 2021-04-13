Long Island Man Charged With Failing To Care For 12-Year-Old Dog

A 34-year-old Long Island man is facing charges for allegedly failing to care for his 12-year-old dog, which contracted infections and a skin condition, SPCA officials said.

West Islip resident Shawn Stark was arrested and charged with animal cruelty on Wednesday, April 7 following an investigation that found he allegedly failed to provide proper veterinary care for his dog, despite being advised to do so.

Roy Gross, the Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA said that several months ago, officers responded to Stark's West Islip home to investigate a complaint that he wasn’t caring for his 12-year-old pit bull, Bandit.

Investigation into Bandit found that he had developed a skin condition and an infection in one eye. Stark was given opportunities to get veterinary care for the dog and neglected to do so causing Bandit’s conditions to worsen, Gross said.

Following his arrest, Stark was issued a ticket to appear in court and later released. He is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, April 26 to respond to the animal cruelty charge.

Gross said that “animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County. If you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.