Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Driver Rescued After Car Crashes Into Trees, Sump Off LIE In Nassau
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Charged With Failing To Care For 12-Year-Old Dog

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A West Islip man is facing animal cruelty charges
A West Islip man is facing animal cruelty charges Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

A 34-year-old Long Island man is facing charges for allegedly failing to care for his 12-year-old dog, which contracted infections and a skin condition, SPCA officials said.

West Islip resident Shawn Stark was arrested and charged with animal cruelty on Wednesday, April 7 following an investigation that found he allegedly failed to provide proper veterinary care for his dog, despite being advised to do so.

Roy Gross, the Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA said that several months ago, officers responded to Stark's West Islip home to investigate a complaint that he wasn’t caring for his 12-year-old pit bull, Bandit.

Investigation into Bandit found that he had developed a skin condition and an infection in one eye. Stark was given opportunities to get veterinary care for the dog and neglected to do so causing Bandit’s conditions to worsen, Gross said.

Following his arrest, Stark was issued a ticket to appear in court and later released. He is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, April 26 to respond to the animal cruelty charge.

Gross said that “animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County. If you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.