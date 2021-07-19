Long Island Man Charged With DWI After Passenger Injured In Fiery Crash, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for alleged DWI following an early morning crash that caused the vehicle to burst into flames and left a woman seriously injured.

The crash took place around 3 a.m., Monday, July 19, in Montauk on Route 27 (Montauk Highway), said Det. Sgt. Daniel Toia with the Town of East Hampton Police Department.

According to Toia, Wilme Chan-Herrera, age 26, of Mastic, was driving a 2019 GMC Terrain westbound on Montauk Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, striking a guard rail and a tree.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames after Chan-Herrera and his 30-year-old passenger escaped.

Both were transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Chan-Herrera was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-6969. All calls will be kept confidential.

