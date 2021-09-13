Long Island Man Charged With DWI After Head-On Crash Hospitalizes Three

A Long Island man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a head-on crash near a busy intersection resulting in three people being hospitalized.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 in Huntington Station.

Robert Beegel, age 67, was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Pulaski Road, near Depot Road, when the vehicle was struck head-on by an eastbound 2008 Nissan sedan being driven by Elmer Penate, age 33, of Huntington Station, in the westbound lane of Pulaski Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Penate was transported to South Shore University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Beegel, of Ocean Ridge, Florida, and his wife Rhonda Beegel, age 67, who was a passenger in the Jeep, were transported to Huntington Hospital with minor injuries.

Penate was charged with driving while intoxicated. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

