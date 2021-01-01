Long Island Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Car Into Cruiser, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed his motor vehicle into the rear of a marked police car, authorities announced.

An officer initiated a traffic stop of a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica in Huntington on eastbound Pulaski Road, near Frazer Drive, at approximately 12:20 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, Suffolk County Police said.

The officer was inside the police car, which was stopped off the roadway with its lights and flashers activated, when an eastbound 2019 Honda Accord driven by William Macari, age 54, of Greenlawn, crashed into it from behind, according to police.

The impact of the crash caused the police car to strike the rear of the Pacifica, said police.

The police officer was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Macari and the driver of the Pacifica were not injured.

Macari was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was held overnight at the Second Precinct and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

