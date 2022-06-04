Contact Us
Long Island Man Charged In Connection To Three Overdoses, Including One Fatal

Joe Lombardi
Gerardo Magana
Gerardo Magana Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been charged in connection to three overdoses, one of which was fatal, police said.

According to Nassau County Police Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives, an investigation into multiple overdoses of Nassau County residents, led to the arrest of Gerardo Magana, age 24, of New Cassel on Friday, June 3.

Police were investigating the fatal overdose and two non-fatal overdoses.

Detectives placed Magana under arrest without incident and recovered pills believed to contain fentanyl, police said.

Magana has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.  

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, June 4 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau County Police said Magana was previously arrested three times this year:

  • Friday, Jan. 7, for criminal possession of stolen property,
  • Thursday, Jan. 13, for criminal mischief 
  • Sunday, March 20 for criminal possession of a weapon.

He was released without bail for all three arrests, police said.

