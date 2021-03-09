Long Island Man Charged After Labrador Puppy Found With Severe Injuries, Police Say

A Long Island man allegedly punched and kicked his puppy in front of his children, hospitalizing it with broken bones, and then attempted to cover it up by claiming it had been struck by a car, police said.

The Suffolk County Police Department received a complaint of possible animal cruelty on Thursday, March 4, after Selden resident Daniel Keelan brought in his chocolate Labrador, Coco, to an animal hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

Police said that Keelan claimed to the staff that Coco had been struck by a vehicle, though it was determined that the injuries were not consistent with that claim and alerted the department.

The investigation into the alleged animal cruelty found that Keelan allegedly threw Coco against a wall, and punched and kicked the dog in front of his two children at his home on Cedar Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March.

Coco suffered two fractures to his leg - his distal femur, fracture to mid-shaft tibia - and multiple broken ribs. The femur and tibia injuries required emergency surgery that included placing pins and a metal plate to repair the damage done.

A warrant was issued for Keelan’s arrest, which was executed on Friday, March 5, at which point a 4-month-old silver Labrador Retriever named Lucky was rescued.

Police said that Lucky was taken to a local animal hospital to be examined, while Coco is still at the veterinary hospital recovering from the surgery. Lucky will be transported to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter upon release from the veterinary hospital. A court-issued Order of Protection has also been issued on behalf of the puppies and Keelan's children.

Keelan, 35, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, March 6, and scheduled to return to court at a later date.

