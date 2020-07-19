Long Island Man Busted With Eight Ounces Of Pot In New York State Thruway Stop

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
New York State Police busted a Uniondale man with more than eight ounces of marijuana.
New York State Police busted a Uniondale man with more than eight ounces of marijuana. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A late-night State Police stop on the New York State Thruway in Westchester led to the arrest of a wanted Long Island man who was allegedly in possession of more than eight ounces of marijuana.

Troopers stopped Uniondale resident Matthew Millington, 20, shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 after he committed multiple traffic violations on I-95 in Harrison.

During the subsequent traffic stop, police said that the troopers were given cause to search Millington’s vehicle, and he was found to be in possession of 8.1 ounces of marijuana.

Police noted that Millington’s driver’s license had been suspended, and there was an active warrant out for his arrest in Nassau County due to a parole violation.

Millington was arrested and charged with criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. 

He was turned over to Nassau County Probation Officers following his arrest and scheduled to appear in the Town of Harrison Court on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

