Long Island Man Attacks Neighbor During Fight, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly injuring his neighbor by throwing a bike at him and then breaking windows in two vehicles.

Isaias Cruz-Ramirez, age 20, was arrested on Thursday, July 29, by Southold Police following an argument with one of his neighbors on Ludlum Place in Greenport.

The argument turned violent and Cruz-Ramirez attacked his neighbor by throwing a bicycle at him causing physical injury to the person, police said.

Cruz-Ramirez then broke two windows on his neighbor's vehicles that were parked by the residence.

He then fled the scene prior to police arrival, but in the process entered another neighbor's shed and stole a bicycle which he used in his escape, police said.

He was later located at the 7-Eleven store in Greenport and arrested.

Cruz-Ramirez was charged with:

Assault

Two counts of criminal mischief

Burglary

He was held pending arraignment on Friday, July 30.

