Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 20-Year-Old Violently Fights Officers After Nassau Traffic Stop, Police Say
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Attacks Neighbor During Fight, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly attacking his neighbor with a bike and breaking two windows in vehicles.
A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly attacking his neighbor with a bike and breaking two windows in vehicles. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly injuring his neighbor by throwing a bike at him and then breaking windows in two vehicles. 

Isaias Cruz-Ramirez, age 20, was arrested on Thursday, July 29, by Southold Police following an argument with one of his neighbors on Ludlum Place in Greenport. 

The argument turned violent and Cruz-Ramirez attacked his neighbor by throwing a bicycle at him causing physical injury to the person, police said.

Cruz-Ramirez then broke two windows on his neighbor's vehicles that were parked by the residence. 

He then fled the scene prior to police arrival, but in the process entered another neighbor's shed and stole a bicycle which he used in his escape, police said.

He was later located at the 7-Eleven store in Greenport and arrested.

Cruz-Ramirez was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Two counts of criminal mischief
  • Burglary

He was held pending arraignment on Friday, July 30. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.