Long Island Man Attacks Apartment House Employee With Knife, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for assault after he allegedly attacked employees of an apartment complex with a knife.

Ross Krieger, age 22, of Southold, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, following the assault at 9625 Main Bayview Road in Southold.

Krieger was arrested after police responded to an apartment complex for a report of a man with a knife chasing employees, said the Southold Police.

Krieger was detained by the home's staff upon police arrived, police said.

An investigation found that Krieger got into a physical altercation with apartment staff that led to him swinging a knife at a staff member, resulting in a laceration to the left index finger, police added.

Krieger was placed under arrest and charged with:

Assault with a weapon to cause injury

Menacing with a weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon

He was held for arraignment on Friday, Feb. 25.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.