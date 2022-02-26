Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: New Round Of Snow Squalls Could Cause Hazardous Driving Conditions
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Attacks Apartment House Employee With Knife, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was arrested for allegedly attacking employees at an apartment complex with a knife.
A man was arrested for allegedly attacking employees at an apartment complex with a knife. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was arrested for assault after he allegedly attacked employees of an apartment complex with a knife.

Ross Krieger, age 22, of Southold, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, following the assault at 9625 Main Bayview Road in Southold.

Krieger was arrested after police responded to an apartment complex for a report of a man with a knife chasing employees, said the Southold Police.

Krieger was detained by the home's staff upon police arrived, police said.

An investigation found that Krieger got into a physical altercation with apartment staff that led to him swinging a knife at a staff member, resulting in a laceration to the left index finger, police added.

Krieger was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • Assault with a weapon to cause injury
  • Menacing with a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

He was held for arraignment on Friday, Feb. 25. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.