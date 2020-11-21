Long Island Man Arrested For Thefts From Victims With Disabilities, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested following a months-long investigation into thefts from residents of a home for people with disabilities.

Sean Haynes, 32, of Westhampton, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 19, following the investigation, said Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph.

According to Ralph, Haynes, a house manager at the Independent Group Living Home, began stealing monies from several residents’ accounts depleting the victim’s bank accounts.

The investigation ended on Thursday, with Haynes turning himself into Southampton Town Police Headquarters where he was charged with:

Petit Larceny

Two counts of grand larceny

Five counts of grand larceny third-degree

Haynes was processed and arraigned at Southampton Town Justice Court on Thursday.

