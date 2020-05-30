Long Island Man Arrested After Two-Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures Woman

A Long Island man was arrested after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman.

It happened in Middle Island on Saturday, May 30 at approximately 6:40 a.m.

Edtwan Matthews, 26, of Shirley was driving a 2005 Mercury eastbound on Route 25 when it swerved into oncoming traffic, striking a 2007 Honda CRV that was traveling westbound at Arnold Drive, Suffolk County Police said.

The CRV was being driven by Alexis Dennis, 19, of Ridge, according to police.

Dennis was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Matthews was issued a summons for operating an uninsured vehicle and arrested for having a fraudulent motor vehicle tag. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Matthews was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned on a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.