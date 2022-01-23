Long Island Man Arrested After Threatening Officers With Knives, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly threatening police officers with two knives after being involved in a domestic dispute.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19 when Southampton Police responded to a call from a woman saying she was involved in a domestic dispute in Hamptons Bay.

Several Southampton officers, detectives, and New York State troopers responded to the Hampton Bays residence, said Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police.

The man, identified as Eric Criollo, 19, of Hampton Bays, had been involved in a physical altercation with the female victim, Ralph said.

When officers responded Criollo ran into his residence and exited holding two knives. He then. approached one of the troopers in a threatening manner with the knives and then fled, Ralph said.

Officers secured a perimeter of the area conducted a search and located Criollo nearby.

Officers used "less than lethal methods" to subdue and take Criollo into custody, Ralph said.

Criollo was charged with:

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Criminal mischief

Criminal Contempt

Menacing a police officer

Criminal possession of a weapon

He was held overnight at Southampton Town Police Headquarters for arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.