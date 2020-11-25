Long Island Man Apprehended After Killing His Mother, Police Say

A Long Island man has been apprehended after he killed his mother, police said.

It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at approximately 4 p.m. in Bay Shore.

Officers responded to 433 East Main St. after a man called 911 and stated he had killed his mother, Suffolk County Police said.

Officers responded and found Barbara Lawson, 70, dead in the apartment.

A medical examiner from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner responded and pronounced Lawson dead.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested her son, Logan Lawson, 24, at the scene and charged him with first-degree manslaughter.

Lawson, also of 433 East Main St., was held overnight at the Third Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

