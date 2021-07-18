Contact Us
Long Island Man Airlifted After Being Injured By Stump Grinder, Police Say

Suffolk County Police said an employee for Traditional Tree Service of Smithtown was working at a home located in the 100 block of Ryder Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was seriously injured when his leg became entangled in a stump grinder, police said.

The Suffolk County Police Department said an employee of Traditional Tree Service of Smithtown was working at a home located in the 100 block of Ryder Avenue in Dix Hills on Friday, July 16. 

Police said that just before 1 p.m., the 33-year-old Huntington Station man slipped and lost his footing, which caused his leg to become entangled in the stump grinder. 

Authorities said SCPD Emergency Services and the Dix Hill Fire Department were able to extricate him.

The man was taken by Suffolk County Police Helicopter to be treated for serious injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital. SCPD said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident. 

