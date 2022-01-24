Long Island Man Admits To Brutal Sexual Assault

A Long Island man faces 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to a brutal sexual assault that seriously injured a woman.

Edward Bell, age 40, of Bellport, pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 21, to felony first-degree aggravated sexual abuse in connection with the sexual assault of a woman found in North Bellport in June 2019, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

According to court filings and statements by Bell at the guilty plea proceeding, Suffolk County Police officers found the victim lying on the ground covered in blood in the backyard of a home in North Bellport on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at about 1:30 a.m.

When police canvassed the area, they located Bell walking down the street with blood on his body and clothes, court documents show.

Bell admitted as part of his plea that he had sexually assaulted the victim with a foreign object, the DA's Office said.

As a result of the assault, the victim had to be placed in a medically-induced coma while she was treated for her injuries, court documents show.

Following his arrest, Bell was remanded without bail.

“This horrific sexual assault resulted in serious injuries to the victim. As a result of this guilty plea, the defendant will now face just punishment,” said Tierney.

Bell is expected to be sentenced in March to 16 years in prison to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.