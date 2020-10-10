Long Island Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot People At Local Unemployment Office

A local man allegedly threatened to carry out a shooting at an unemployment office on Long Island, according to police.

An employee at the New York State Department of Labor received a phone call before noontime Friday, Oct. 9 from a man who threatened to shoot everyone inside the office, Suffolk County Police said.

The employee reported the incident to the Suffolk County PD First Precinct, and a recording of the phone call was provided, during which the man identified himself.

Following an investigation by detectives, Jahman Nichols, 30, of North Babylon, was arrested at his house at approximately 5 p.m.

Nichols was charged with making a terroristic threat, was held overnight at the First Precinct, and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Oct. 10.

