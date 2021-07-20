Long Island Man Accused Of Stealing Identities Of Three Senior Citizens, Police Say

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Darrel Sharpeson
Darrel Sharpeson Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have arrested a Long Island man accused of using the personal information of three senior citizens to take out loans in their names. 

Officers arrested Darrel Sharpeson, age 37, of Brentwood, on Monday, July 19, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. 

SCPD said Sharpeson used the information of three residents who lived in Atria Bay Shore, an assisted living community.

He allegedly made loan applications and buy iPhones in their names. The first case was reported to police in October of 2019.

Sharpeson was charged with three counts of first-degree identity theft and six counts of second-degree identity theft, police said. 

He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 20.

SCPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may be a victim in this case is asked to call authorities at 631-852-6120.

