Long Island Man Accused Of Raping Underage Girl; Police Say There Could Be Other Victims

A Long Island man has been accused of raping an underage girl at his home earlier this week.

Suffolk County Police Special Victims Section detectives arrested Renato Oliva Garcia, age 22, of Mastic Beach, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, for the alleged rape that police say occurred on Monday, March 15.

Oliva Garcia interacted with the girl on Snapchat for a few weeks before setting up the meeting, said police.

Olivia Garcia picked up the underage girl near her home in the morning on Monday, according to police.

Olivia Garcia was charged with first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. He was held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, March 18.

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531 Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 a.m.

