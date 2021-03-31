Long Island Man Accused Of Punching Cop In Head, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly punching a police officer in the head during a domestic incident.

Thomas Hilton, age 54, of Greenport, was arrested around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, in Greenport, said the Southold Police Department.

According to police, Southold Police received a 911 call from a woman requesting assistance with her boyfriend.

When police arrived, they were talking with the woman when she became uncooperative with the officers and refused to allow them to speak with Hilton, police said.

While the officers were attempting to speak with her, the Hilton came down the stairs to confront the officers and punched one of the officers in the side of the head with a closed fist, police said.

Hilton was arrested and charged with:

Resisting arrest

Harassment/physical contact

Obstructing governmental administration

The officer was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital where he was treated and released.

Hilton was arraigned virtually at Southold Town Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance and given a future court date.

