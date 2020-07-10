Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Long Island Man Accused Of Physically Abusing Puppy

Zak Failla
A West Babylon man has been charged with animal cruelty.
Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

A Long Island man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges for allegedly physically abusing his 3-month-old pit bull puppy.

West Babylon resident Nicholas Serrano, 37, was arrested by Suffolk County SPCA detectives on Wednesday, July 7 after he allegedly threw and choked his puppy, Diamond.

SPCA officers respond to Pratt Street in West Babylon this week after Serrano was seen picking up Diamond to shoulder height and throwing the puppy across the yard. The puppy landed on its shoulder and head, causing her to whimper loudly, Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said.

Diamond laid on the ground for several minutes after being thrown before getting up and walking in an unsteady manner with a limp.

Gross said that Serrano was seen walking away without checking on the puppy to see if it needed medical attention.

On a separate occasion, it is alleged that Serrano was observed forcefully pinning Diamond to the ground with his hand over the puppy’s throat.

Serrano was arrested and charged with two counts of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law for torturing and injuring the puppy, misdemeanors. Serrano is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

