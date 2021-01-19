Long Island Landscaper Dies After Fall From Tree

A Long Island landscaper died after a fall from a tree.

Vicente Oliver, a landscaper for Rodney’s Landscaping LLC, was trimming a tree in the hamlet of West Hills in the Town of Huntington, outside of 6 Bluebird Lane when a branch he was secured to broke causing Oliver to fall approximately 40-feet to the ground at approximately 10:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, Suffolk County Police said.

Oliver, age 51, of Levittown, was taken via ambulance to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating.

