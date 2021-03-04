Long Island House Party Where Three Were Shot Included 40 Men, Dancers, Police Say

Police are releasing additional information regarding a large Long Island house party in which three people were shot.

The party and the shooting were discovered around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, when Southampton Town Police responded to a report of a shooting at a house party in the hamlet of North Sea.

When officers arrived they found "about" 40 men with four to six "dancers," said Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph.

Those shot included a 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man who were both treated at a local hospital and a second 26-year-old man, who was treated locally and then taken to Stony Brook Hospital, Ralph said.

The home was rented for one night through VRBO which is a violation of the town code which requires a minimum of two weeks, she added.

Ralph said the department is still attempting to sort out who rented the home and whether it was "just a party," or a "bachelor party."

"This is a very active investigation that is changing by the minute," she said. "No arrests have been made at this point."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.