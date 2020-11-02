Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Serious Crash

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.

The closure, reported just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, was in Suffolk County on the westbound side at Exit 53 in Hauppauge.

The lanes reopened around noontime following the accident investigation.

More details on the crash are expected to be released later in the day Monday.

