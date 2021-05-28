Long Island Duo Nabbed With Guns, Cash After Warrant Search

Investigators executed multiple search warrants that led to the arrest of two men on Long Island, police said.

Suffolk County Police Officers and detectives from the Second Precinct Gang Unit, Second Precinct Crime Section, Narcotics Section, Firearms Suppression Team, and Criminal Intelligence Unit executed five search warrants at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26 in Huntington Station, during which two handguns and $100,000 was seized.

Police said that warrants were executed at:

123 First Ave., Two separate apartments

76 East 9th St.;

211 East 17th St.;

66A East 8th St.

The warrants led to the arrest of Fareem Chapman, age 27, on First Avenue, who was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Bay Shore resident Marques Cheek, age 20, was arrested on 17th Street in Huntington Station and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled weapon.

Both men were held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned on First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, May 27.

