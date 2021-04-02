Long Island Driver Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash After Running Red Light, Police Say

A 61-year-old Long Island man was killed in a two-vehicle crash after he allegedly ran a red light.

The crash took place in Calverton around 6:14 a.m., Thursday, April 1.

That's when Leonor Parra-Nunez, of Coram, was driving a 1997 Nissan Maxima northbound on Burman Boulevard when he ran a red light at Route 25, and his vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Equinox in Calverton, said Riverhead Police Det. Michael Schmidt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Rolando Ajcuc-Chamale, age 33, of Calverton, was treated at the scene and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Schmidt said.

Parra-Nunez, age 61, who was extricated from his vehicle by the Wading River Fire Department, was also transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation determined Parra-Nunez had failed to stop at the red light.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call detectives at 631-727-4500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.