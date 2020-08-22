Long Island Deli Shut Down After Owners, Customers Arrested During SLA Inspection

A Long Island deli was condemned and closed after four people were arrested and two people issued summonses during a New York State Liquor Authority Inspection.

The inspection was conducted starting at around 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Los Tres Amigos Deli & Grocery, located at Great Neck Road in Copiague.

Three men and one woman were arrested by Suffolk County Police for the following Class A misdemeanors:

Pedro Galvan, 70, of Freeport, an owner of the deli, was charged with four counts of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Law - allowing consumption of beer on premise and one count of ABC Law - alcohol on disorderly premise/gambling.

Maria Estevez DeGalvan, 48, of Freeport, an owner of the deli, was charged with possession of a gaming device.

Rafael A. Guerra, 50, of Copiague, a patron of the deli, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Wilder Esquibel, 37, of Copiague, a patron of the deli, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Two men were each issued a Town of Babylon ordinance summons for Open Alcohol:

Emno Perez Lopez, 42, of Amityville, a patron of the deli

Wilmer Leiva Saavedra, 32, of Copiague, a patron of the deli

The Town of Babylon Quality of Life Task Force also issued 16 summonses for combined building, fire, and code violations to the owner.

Those charged will be arraigned at a later date.

In addition to the SLA, agencies involved in the inspection were:

Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers,

Suffolk County Police First Precinct Gang Team,

Suffolk County Police First Precinct Community Support Unit,

Suffolk County Police First Precinct patrol officers,

New York State Police,

Officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Protection,

Town of Babylon Commissioner and Deputy Director of Public Safety, Building Inspector, Ordinance Inspector, Plumbing Inspector, and Fire Marshal.

