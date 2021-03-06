Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Deli Forced To Close After SLA Inspection

Joe Lombardi
The deli located in Amityville.
The deli located in Amityville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island deli was forced to close after an inspection led by the State Liquor Authority.

The inspection was conducted at M&B Deli and Grocery on Broadway in Amityville on Friday, March 5 at around 8:40 p.m.

The Town of Babylon Quality of Life Task Force issued 15 summons for combined building, fire, and code violations to the owner/manager. He will be arraigned at a later date.

As a result of the violations, the establishment was condemned and closed, Suffolk County Police said.

Kenneth Abreau-Duran, age 25, of Hollis, Queens was charged with four counts of Alcoholic Beverage Control Law allowing consumption of beer on-premise, and expired food certificate of the Agriculture and Market Law, according to police.

Local agencies involved in the inspection were:

  • Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section and patrol officers,
  • First Precinct Gang Team, 
  • First Precinct Community Support Unit, 
  • Town of Babylon Commissioner and Deputy Director of Public Safety,
  •  Building Inspector, Ordinance Inspector, 
  • Plumbing Inspector, 
  • Fire Marshal

