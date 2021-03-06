Long Island Deli Forced To Close After SLA Inspection

A Long Island deli was forced to close after an inspection led by the State Liquor Authority.

The inspection was conducted at M&B Deli and Grocery on Broadway in Amityville on Friday, March 5 at around 8:40 p.m.

The Town of Babylon Quality of Life Task Force issued 15 summons for combined building, fire, and code violations to the owner/manager. He will be arraigned at a later date.

As a result of the violations, the establishment was condemned and closed, Suffolk County Police said.

Kenneth Abreau-Duran, age 25, of Hollis, Queens was charged with four counts of Alcoholic Beverage Control Law allowing consumption of beer on-premise, and expired food certificate of the Agriculture and Market Law, according to police.

Local agencies involved in the inspection were:

Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section and patrol officers,

First Precinct Gang Team,

First Precinct Community Support Unit,

Town of Babylon Commissioner and Deputy Director of Public Safety,

Building Inspector, Ordinance Inspector,

Plumbing Inspector,

Fire Marshal

