Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Long Island Crash Causes Road Closure, Power Outages

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A single-vehicle crash in Brookhaven that took out a utility pole caused a road closure and left residents without power for several hours.
A single-vehicle crash in Brookhaven that took out a utility pole caused a road closure and left residents without power for several hours. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A single-vehicle crash on Long Island closed a roadway for hours and caused lengthy power outages.

The crash took place around 12:05 a.m., Tuesday, May 11 when the vehicle hit a utility pole in Brookhaven, on South Country Road, said the Suffolk County Police.

No one was injured and no arrests were made, police said.

PSEG notified the department that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time while workers replaced the pole, police added.

Residents were reported without power for at least nine hours while the utility pole was replaced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.