Long Island Crash Causes Road Closure, Power Outages

A single-vehicle crash on Long Island closed a roadway for hours and caused lengthy power outages.

The crash took place around 12:05 a.m., Tuesday, May 11 when the vehicle hit a utility pole in Brookhaven, on South Country Road, said the Suffolk County Police.

No one was injured and no arrests were made, police said.

PSEG notified the department that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time while workers replaced the pole, police added.

Residents were reported without power for at least nine hours while the utility pole was replaced.

