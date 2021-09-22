Contact Us
Long Island Bridge Jumper Survives Fall

Kathy Reakes
The Sagtikos Parkway Bridge
The Sagtikos Parkway Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A man who jumped from a Long Island parkway bridge onto the Long Island Expressway survived the fall.

The incident took place around 9:40 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, when State Police responded to a report of a man on the Sagtikos Parkway bridge over the expressway in the town of Islip.

According to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, troopers made contact with the man, who had climbed over the guide rail, he jumped onto the grassy area between the LIE westbound lanes and the service road. 

All lanes of the Sagtikos and the LIE were shut down during the incident.

The man was not injured and before police could reach him, he climbed back up onto the bridge and jumped a second time onto the westbound lanes of the LIE, Ahlgrim said.

He was transported to South Shore University Hospital for treatment. 

State Police were assisted by the Suffolk County Police Department. 

His condition is unknown. 

