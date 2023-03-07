Long Beach Man Steals Running SUV In Baldwin, Police Say

A Long Island man was nabbed shortly after allegedly stealing a running SUV at a convenience store.

The incident took place in Baldwin around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, March 4 in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store.

According to Nassau County detectives, Scott Cali, age 59, of Long Beach, stole a Honda Pilot SUV while the owner left the vehicle left the SUV running with the key fob in his pocket.

Cali entered the vehicle and drove away, police said.

Officers broadcasted a description of the vehicle and the suspect and he was located at 24 Hayes St. in Baldwin and placed under arrest without further incident, police said.

Cali was charged with:

Two counts of grand larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

Aggravated unlicensed operation

He was also issued multiple traffic citations.

Cali was arraigned in Hempstead.

