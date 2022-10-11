Long Beach Man Nabbed For Robbing TD Bank In Oceanside, Police Say

A Long Island man was nabbed for an alleged bank robbery just hours after the incident.

The robbery took place in Oceanside at the TD Bank around 11:50 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 9.

According to Robbery Squad detectives, Joseph C. Dahmen, age 38, of Long Beach, entered the TD Bank at 247 Long Beach Road, approached a teller, and produced a demand note for cash.

The teller complied and Dahmen fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of proceeds, police said.

An investigation led police to Dahmen who was located with assistance from the Long Beach Police Department and placed under arrest without incident.

He was charged with robbery and was held for arraignment on Monday, Oct. 10 in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.